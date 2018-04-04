Andie MacDowell will never do a 'Groundhog Day' reboot.

The 59-year-old actress starred as Rita Hanson in the 1993 fantasy-comedy movie by Harold Ramis alongside Bill Murray - who played Phil Connors - and although the movie was a success and has been named one of the best comedies ever, the cast have no desire to return for a reboot.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, MacDowell said: ''People always say, 'Let's do 'Groundhog Day' again.'

''First of all, Bill Murray's never going to do it, so you can forget that. I know him. He's not going to do it.''

The film follows Phil (Murray), a weatherman, who is out to cover the annual emergence of the groundhog from its hole.

He gets caught in a blizzard that he didn't predict and finds himself trapped in a time warp. He is doomed to relive the same day over and over again until he gets it right.

Last year, the movie was adapted into a Broadway stage show and Murray revealed he saw the show twice in the same week.

He said at the time: ''I had some observations watching it again, and it's really beautiful ... As the product of the story turns to joy, the audience gets more and more excited.

''You have an unusual opportunity to do something that just really affects people.''

MacDowell is now starring in the new Russell Harbaugh movie 'Love After Love' and has to strip naked for the role but she admitted she wasn't concerned about going nude because it was needed for the film.

She said: ''It's almost like we're revealing our souls to people.

''My nudity is nothing to get too excited about. It's really just a mature woman.

''It's a way of seeing her pain as well and it is truly revealing her soul and also being with a man and what that feels like after a husband is gone, and finally learning to enjoy being with a man.

''So the nudity was very important and I had not done it in the past. This really called for it.''