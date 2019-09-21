Andie MacDowell's relationships have taught her a lot.

The 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' star - who was married to Paul Qualley between 1986 and 1999 and Rhett Hartzog in the early 2000s - insists her previous romances have taught her the balance between putting other people first and self-care.

She said: ''Relationships are supposed to be your teachers. They've taught me how to put other people first, but also how to set boundaries and trust my instincts.

''I've learnt that there's a certain amount you have to give in life, but you also need to know when to stop and do self-care.''

The 61-year-old actress has always tried to balance her career and personal life.

She added: ''There was a point in my twenties when I was making film after film. The doors had opened, the opportunities were coming in and I had a lot of energy. Then I did three movies in one year, which was a mistake. I knew it was too much because I didn't feel I could be a good mother and that was so important to me. I had to learn to satisfy my personal life while feeling the rewards of a professional life.''

Andie insists she hasn't had any surgical procedures to turn back the clock but she wouldn't rule it out in the future.

She told The Times magazine: ''The idea that you are not going to age is impossible. It's easy to get caught up in how other people look. I haven't cut my face, but I can't say I won't ever. I don't know how I'll feel when I'm 75. I hope I don't care. What matters to me most is that I can still climb a mountain.''