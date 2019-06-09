Andie MacDowell can be ''hard on herself'' about her body.

The 61-year-old actress - who has children Justin, 33, Margaret, 24 and 29-year-old Rainey with her former husband Paul Qualley - admitted that although she's ''thankful for her body'' and wouldn't change a thing, she feels insecure about the fact she's not had a flat stomach since having children.

When asked whether she ever feels body-conscious, she told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''Yes, I have had three babies and I just don't have the stomach of a 30 year old - I just don't.

''I would hate to pass on my insecurities to anyone else but I do feel it inside myself. Even when I'm thin I can be hard on myself.

''I guess that's life. But I am thankful for my body and I wouldn't change a thing.''

As for how she stays in shape, the 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' star revealed that she's been going to yoga classes since her first pregnancy and believes it's helped her maintain ''strength and shape'' in her arms.

She said: ''I've been doing yoga since my first pregnancy. I have tried lots of different styles and I've never been to a class I didn't enjoy.

''I hate to say it but at 61 years old I really struggle with my arms - yoga has helped me preserve some strength and shape there. Everyone thinks yoga is just stretching, but there's a lot more to it.''

The 'Groundhog Day' star added that she often goes hiking to balance her ''cortisol levels'' and feels walking is good for her ''mental state''.

She said: ''I also love to hike - that's what I do for my mental state. Getting out into nature helps balance my cortisol levels. I try to be quiet and listen to the birds and appreciate the greenery. ''