Andie MacDowell and her daughter Margaret Qualley like to do yoga and have ''deep conversations together''.

Following the 25-year-old actress' split from 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson earlier this week, her mother has revealed the special bond they share and how she likes to relax and unwind with her girl.

When asked about her daughter's breakup, she told Us Weekly it would be ''thoughtless on [her] part'' to comment.

However, she did share: ''We do a lot of yoga! And we walk, we have great, deep conversations.''

Pete - who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande - had been romancing Margaret since August, but their whirlwind romance reportedly came to an end earlier this week.

One insider simply told the magazine: ''They remain friends.''

Pete, also 25, and the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star were revealed to be dating just two months ago, and at the time it was claimed the pair were ''very happy'' together.

An eyewitness to one of their dates said: ''They looked very happy together. They were on the same flight and seemed very happy. It was clear that they were together. They were very smiley and flirty. Some fans approached them and they happily signed autographs.

''They left the airport together for the same hotel. They've been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him.''

And prior to their split, Margaret's mom praised her daughter's relationship as ''beautiful''.

The 61-year-old star - who has Margaret with ex-husband Paul Qualley - said: ''I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no - she took a video of me to send to Pete, that's what it was.

''She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don't want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship.''

Pete's romance with Margaret was noticeably more ''low key'' than his high-profile engagement to 'Thank U, Next' singer Ariana, and it was claimed the star - who also dated Kate Beckinsale - wanted to ''learn'' from his previous relationships.

A source said: ''All of these women he has been with approached him. It's not even that he has a type. With Ariana [Grande], she reached out to him. She asked her manager, Scooter Braun, to set them up.

''With Kate Beckinsale, she went over to him at the Netflix after-party at the Golden Globes and started flirting with him. And even now they're on good terms.

''You wouldn't think it, but he has impeccable manners and is so polite. I think, honestly, that's part of the reason women like him. He's been trying to learn from his past relationships and be more low key.''