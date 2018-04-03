Andie MacDowell had ''no shame'' stripping off for her new movie 'Love After Love'.

The 59-year-old actress gets intimate on screen in the drama movie and had no problem getting naked as she knows it is an ''important'' part of the character.

Speaking about her new movie, she said: ''I have sex in this. I'm naked. It's not gratuitous. It's emotional. I play a lonely lady. First time my character's doing it, she's not ready. Then there's a second time. I've done sex scenes before and felt all right this time because I knew everyone around. I didn't care who was there. I felt no shame. The crew was cut back. Precautions were taken. And I knew it's important to the character.''

And Andie would never want to encourage anyone in her family - including her actress daughter Margaret Qualley - to be ashamed of their body.

She added to the New York Post's Page Six column: ''My actress daughter's been naked in a movie. I have never made my family ashamed of their bodies. Different from my own background. My parents, more European than I, were conservative.''

Meanwhile, Andie recently moved to Los Angeles and is ''embracing'' her new life and wants to work on penning some scripts as she has many ''great stories to tell''.

She shared: ''I am looking forward to making better connections with people in my business, and at the same time, I have two daughters who are in the business. I think it's a really natural time for me to embrace the world that I work in. I have great stories to tell. I think I have wonderful creative ideas, and if I'm in L.A., I may have the opportunity to bring them to fruition, but I can't make them happen sitting in this cabin in Montana!''