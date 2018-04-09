Andie MacDowell could have had a huge film career but chose a ''normal life'' instead.

The 'Love After Love' star believes she could have had a similar career to the likes of Nicole Kidman but ultimately decided to focus on her family and children.

She said: ''I look at other people, like Nicole Kidman and all these people, and look back and think, ''At one point, I was a contender along with these people.'' I feel like I lost my juice somewhere along the line ... I think it was important to me to have a normal life. I don't know that you can have a normal life.

''It was a sweet idea, and I tried super hard. I lived in North Carolina and Montana, and I did not focus very hard on my career. I focused really hard on my children, and I had this concept that I wanted to give them something normal. I don't know that people ever really allowed us to be normal. I think it's super hard for people to allow someone in my position to be normal, because they like to see you as that. It's more fun.''

However, the 59-year-old actress still considers herself to be ''super ambitious''.

She told the Huffington Post newspaper: ''The good thing is, at the same time, I think I'm super ambitious. In getting out of that whole world, I did focus on my children, so there was a positive. They didn't really know that much about what I did. It was not a part of our dialogue, and it did help me to just be a mom. But at the same time, it made me lose the inspiration, in a sense, to be more creative in my work. And it's just a matter of finding that kind of levity and energy and making it happen when you haven't been in the loop.''