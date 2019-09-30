Andie MacDowell says Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley have a ''beautiful relationship''.

The 60-year-old star's daughter - who she has with ex-husband Paul Qualley - is dating the 'Saturday Night Live' comedian, and while she wants to give the couple some privacy as their romance blossoms, she has already given them her approval.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: ''I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no - she took a video of me to send to Pete, that's what it was.

''She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don't want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship.''

Andie hasn't met Pete, 25, in person just yet, and her comments follow reports he is being ''more low key'' with his relationship with Margaret, also 25, after high profile romances with Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

An insider recently said: ''All of these women he has been with approached him. It's not even that he has a type. With Ariana [Grande], she reached out to him. She asked her manager, Scooter Braun, to set them up.

''With Kate Beckinsale, she went over to him at the Netflix after-party at the Golden Globes and started flirting with him. And even now they're on good terms.

''You wouldn't think it, but he has impeccable manners and is so polite. I think, honestly, that's part of the reason women like him. He's been trying to learn from his past relationships and be more low key.''

Pete and Margaret are said to look ''very happy'' together, with the 'Leftovers' actress ''really excited'' about her man.

A source said: ''They looked very happy together. They were on the same flight and seemed very happy. It was clear that they were together. They were very smiley and flirty. Some fans approached them and they happily signed autographs.

''They left the airport together for the same hotel. They've been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him.''