Anastacia, Gabrielle, Natasha Bedingfield and Atomic Kitten are set to play Mighty Hoopla 2020.

The 'Left Outside Alone' hitmaker, 'Dreams' singer, 'Unwritten' star and 'Whole Again' group are among the first wave of artists confirmed for the annual summer extravaganza, which will return to Brockwell Park in South London on June 6.

Anastacia fans can expect to hear all of the hits, from 'I'm Outta Love' to 'Not That Kind'.

Atomic Kitten - now a duo comprised of Natasha Hamilton and Liz McClarnon - will get revellers in the spirit by opening the Big Top stage, and Gabrielle will belt out her back catalogue of hits, which will without doubt have the whole crowd singing-a-long.

Meanwhile, Natasha returned with her first album in nine years, 'Roll with Me', in August, and as well as her new material, her hit singles 'Unwritten' and 'These Words' are staples in her setlist and will also get the crowd belting out every word.

The above are joined on the bill by Scottish singer Jimmy Somerville, 'It Feels So Good' hitmaker Sonique, Canadian indie pop star Allie X, 'HeyDJ/I Can't Dance' star Betty Boo.

Plus the London Gay Men's Chorus and club crews Sink The Pink, Guilty Pleasures and The Grand will be helping everyone get into the party mood.

This summer's festival saw more than 20,000 people in attendance to witness performances from the likes of Chaka Khan, All Saints, Bananarama, Kate Nash and Jamelia.

Tickets are on sale now from mightyhoopla.com and are priced from £45 plus a booking fee.