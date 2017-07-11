Ana De Armas has joined the cast of 'Three Seconds'.

The 29-year-old actress will star in the Andrea Di Stefano directed movie, joining the previously announced cast members Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common and Clive Owen.

The movie will follow a reformed criminal and Special Ops soldier Pete Hoffman, who has been working undercover for the FBI in order to be released from jail and see his family. He is tasked with taking on the Polish mob's drug trade in New York and will have to return to the prison he's so desperately trying to get out of to complete one more task without them finding out he is a mole.

De Armas is set to play Sofia, Hoffman's wife, a businesswoman who owns her own grocery store.

The movie was written by Matt Cook with Rowan Joffé and Andrea Di Stefano working on revisions. Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce alongside Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, Mark Lane, James Harris and Ollie Madden. The Fyzz Facility has financed the film whilst Thunder Road's Jonathan Fuhrman and Magnolia Entertainment's Shelley Browning will serve as executive producers, Deadline reports.

Bloom's Alex Walton said previously: ''In 'Escobar: Paradise Lost', Andrea Di Stefano delivered a taut, suspenseful film. Andrea has collaborated with our elite production group to heighten Three Seconds into a fresh, modern, New York-set thriller that can appeal to audiences worldwide.''