Ana De Armas was ''wishing she wasn't going to win'' a Golden Globe as she was so ''nervous'' about going up on stage to collect the gong.
The 'Knives Out' star received the nomination at the awards ceremony earlier this year in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for her part in the hit comedy movie and admits the nod was ''very unexpected''.
Speaking to Porter magazine, she said: ''It was very unexpected for me, and obviously I was proud and honoured. I was really nervous and kind of wishing I wasn't going to win, so I wouldn't have to go up on stage. At first, I thought, 'What am I going to do there by myself with all these people?' Of course, I knew Rian [Johnson, the film's writer and director] and the actors at my table. Then I started looking around and I saw Robert De Niro, who I did a movie with, and Todd Phillips, who I also did a movie with. I've just never been in this kind of environment with them. It made me relax a little to know I wasn't alone in a scary room.''
Ana worked with Daniel Craig for a second time on the new James Bond film 'No Time to Die' and has revealed it was ''great'' working alongside the Hollywood star once again.
She said: ''Working with Daniel Craig again was so great.''
The new Bond movie was filmed at Pinewood Studios in England and Ana remembers being impressed by how ''realistic'' the set was as they tried to replicate her hometown of Havana, Cuba.
Speaking to Porter magazine, she said: ''It was completely freezing, so it did not feel like home. But I was impressed by how beautiful and realistic it was. It went on and on forever.''
