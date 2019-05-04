Ana De Armas admitted her first attempt at acting in English were a ''disaster'' and she had to sharpen up her language skills in order to get ahead.
Ana De Armas' first attempts at acting in English were a ''disaster''.
The Cuban star became a household name when she moved to Spain and landed a role in TV show 'El Internado' but it wasn't so easy when she relocated to Los Angeles and had to sharpen up her language skills in order to get ahead.
Asked by OK! magazine if she picked English up quickly, she said: ''I had to. I saw actors like Penelope [Cruz] and could tell how hard it was to act in English, because it's a different part of your brain.
''At first it was a disaster. No one understood me and I couldn't understand the context of what I was reading.
''I remember phrases like, 'I beg your pardon'. I had no clue what I was saying! But I knew emotionally what the scene was about.''
Ana - who has landed a role in the new James Bond movie - admitted it was ''tough'' when she first moved to the US because she felt ''lonely'' and experienced a lot of professional rejection.
She said: ''It was a good exercise for my ego. It was tough at first, as it can feel very lonely.
''Everything in Los Angeles happens in a house, so if you don't know anyone to invite you, it's hard to get anywhere.
''Tehre was a period of frustration when in every audition I was told my English wasn't good enough.
''Some people even said, 'You could never compete with that', pointing to a blonde American actress.
''Then I realised the best thing I have is nobody is me. Why would you want to be someone else? You can't. They're taken!''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
Roberto "Manos de Piedra" Duran was fierce in the ring, his poor upbringing on the...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Scotty Galban and his partner Joey are New York City cops, whilst Scotty usually sticks...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...