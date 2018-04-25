Ana De Armas has been cast in Danny Boyle's new romantic-comedy film.

The 29-year-old actress - who starred in 'Blade Runner 2049' last year - has been added to the star-studded line-up for the acclaimed director's latest project.

Ana will appear alongside the likes of Lily James, Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnon and Ed Sheeran in the untitled movie, according to Deadline.

Plot details of the new project are being kept under wraps for the time being, but it has been confirmed that the movie will be music-themed and set in the 60s and 70s.

The film - which is based on a script by Richard Curtis - is set to hit cinema screens in 2019.

Boyle has, of course, also been heavily to the new Bond project, which was originally handed a release date of November 8 next year.

However, that now appears to be unlikely, with actress Naomie Harris - who stars as Miss Moneypenny in the franchise - recently admitting she hasn't spoken to anyone about the much-anticipated new film.

She confessed: ''It'll be very disappointing if I'm not involved. I really hope they ask me back. I haven't heard anything.''

Naomie, 41, is thrilled that Daniel Craig has agreed to reprise the role of Bond, and she's similarly excited about the prospect of Boyle directing the film.

But the London-born star recently confessed she hasn't held any serious discussions about the highly anticipated movie.

She shared: ''I know it's going later in the year and released next year.

''I know quite excitingly that Daniel [Craig] is definitely back and I've heard that Danny Boyle is attached as director. Who knows.''