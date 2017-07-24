Lady Gaga misses Amy Winehouse and her voice.

The chart-topping pop star was a huge fan of the London-born singer and paid tribute to Amy via Twitter to mark the sixth anniversary of her death on Sunday (23.07.17).

Above a photograph of Amy, Gaga wrote on the micro-blogging site: ''We all miss you and your voice Amy. [heart emoji]

Good time to remember to treat people that we love with dignity and respect. What a talent. (sic)''

The 'Rehab' hitmaker died of alcohol poisoning back in 2011, aged 27, and Gaga has frequently spoken of her admiration for Amy's talent in the subsequent years.

Shortly after Amy's death, Gaga admitted she was ''deeply'' affected by her passing.

She said: ''Isn't it strange to say 'She is,' and now I have to say 'She was?' I'm just really glad that we got to admire her and tell her how much we loved her when she was alive.

''I hope she knows now in Heaven, where she is, how much we all loved her.''

Gaga, 31, also revealed that Amy served as an inspiration for her as she was trying to make her way in the industry.

The pop star - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - explained: ''I'm a huge fan. She was my only hope when I was up and coming. Nobody knew who I was and I had no fans, no record label and everybody, when they met me, said I wasn't pretty enough or that my voice was too low or strange.

''They had nowhere to put me. And then I saw her in Rolling Stone and I saw her live. I just remember thinking 'Well, they found somewhere to put Amy ...'''