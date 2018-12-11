Blake Fielder-Civil - Amy Winehouse's ex-husband - has hit out at Mitch Winehouse's plan to stage a hologram tour for the late star's fans.
Blake - who was married to Amy from 2007 until 2009 - has revealed he objects to the upcoming tour and has suggested people are seeking to exploit Amy's talents for their own financial benefit.
Appearing on 'Good Morning Britain', Blake explained: ''The way I feel about the actual hologram itself, it's no different to watching a video clip or listening to her music.
''I object to every sort of opportunity that's been made. It seems since Amy passed away seven years ago, there's been three films, a hologram tour. To me, I can't see many other reasons for this tour.''
However, Piers Morgan - one of the co-presenters of the show - subsequently accused Blake of having also cashed in on Amy's memory by selling his story to the press.
In response, Blake said: ''To call it cashing in is a bit misleading.
''I would have done it without any money, but the reason I ended up taking money was I had been in a situation where I found it really hard to get a job and couldn't really earn money any other way.''
Meanwhile, Amy's family have defended the upcoming hologram tour, which will see a digital replica of the singer - who died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011 - perform some of her hit songs.
In a statement, the family said: ''All the family's proceeds from the hologram tour will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation which is helping 1,000s of young people around the UK and abroad through its drugs and alcohol education, music programmes, women's recovery house and much more.
''Though there has been a positive reaction from her fans, not everyone has to welcome the hologram. But ultimately Amy believed passionately in helping those in need and that is a vital part of her legacy we want to secure.''
