Amy Winehouse ''turned down'' the volume on Mark Ronson's song 'Bang Bang Bang' when he played it to her.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker wanted to get the late jazz pop star's opinion on the track, but she was under the influence of alcohol at the time and just wasn't in the mood to listen to the tune from his 2010 LP 'Record Collection'.

Ronson recalled: ''I remember playing her 'Record Collection', and stuff that I was working on.

''She was in various states of [sobriety] so depending how sober she was at the time, sometimes she'd listen, sometimes she'd tune out.

''She had like, no filter, so if I was playing her something ... I remember playing her 'Bang Bang Bang' and after about five f****** seconds of the song she started to turn it down.''

The 43-year-old producer says the 'No Teas Left to Cry' hitmaker - who tragically passed away aged 27 in 2011 from alcohol poisoning - is on his mind most days because she helped launch is career when they worked together on 'Back to Black', what would become Amy's final album, which was released in 2006, and he is grateful to her for putting him ''on the map''.

Asked if he thinks about her a lot, he told NME.com: ''I mean, she's definitely there. I couldn't tell you like, three days a week or whatever.

''She's just there 'cause I feel like ... she kinda put me on the map, so all of my success and everything I've had since is somehow linked back to this thing, you know?''

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker appreciated Amy's feedback as she had an ear for what is ''cool''.

He continued: ''But then she really loved like, 'Lose It In The End' [from the same album], the song that I was singing with Ghostface [Killah from Wu Tang Clan], 'cause it just had this very like English '60s slightly psych thing to it. It was hard to tell. Her favourite song on 'Version' was the one with Santigold, 'Pretty Green', which was probably the coolest sounding song on there. She was just cool. Her tastes just leaned towards the cool.''

On what he thinks the 'Rehab' hitmaker would make of his latest LP 'Late Night Feelings', the 'Shallow' songwriter admitted: ''I don't know what she would have thought of this record to be honest. I think there'd be like a couple things she liked and probably a couple things that she'd just turn the volume down.''