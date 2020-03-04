Amy Winehouse has become the latest star to be honoured on the Music Walk of Fame.

The late singer has been recognised for her career with a special stone on the new monument in Camden, North London - a place she became synonymous with during her career - at an unveiling on Wednesday (04.03.20).

Amy's parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse, were present at the ceremony - attended by BANG Showbiz - and described the tribute as ''a big honour''.

Janis said: ''Now this is a big honour. It's for everyone, but Amy, god bless you. It was an honour.''

Mitch added: ''This is a wonderful honour to be bestowed on our darling girl. It's another reminder that she's no longer with us physically, but she's certainly with us spiritually.''

Mitch felt that the honour had extra poignancy as the 'Back to Black' hitmaker - who died in 2011 aged 27 - called Camden her home.

He said: ''Camden Town was Amy's life. She lived her and she loved it here.

''When she was number one all over the world, you'd find her pulling pints in The Dublin Castle or in the Hawley Arms.''

Mitch also recalled Amy's concern after the Camden fire in 2008, even though she had been honoured with five Grammy Awards on the same evening.

He said: ''In 2008, when Amy won her then-record five Grammys in one night, we got the news that the Stables was burning down. Amy's first thought was not about her five Grammys but about her beloved Camden. Her chant of 'Camden Town ain't burning down' resonated all over the world. That's how much she loved Camden.''

Amy is the third act to be honoured at the site, following The Who last year and Madness on Monday (02.03.20), and Soul II Soul are set to be inducted on Friday (06.03.20).

The 'founding stone' itself will act at a guide to the unfolding route of the walk, with big names - from artists and creatures to executives and the media - set to be recognised at the global attraction.

Over the course of each year, up to 20 stones will be laid and marked with special celebrations, with AR technology also used to turn the streets into a museum.