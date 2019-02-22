The planned Amy Winehouse hologram tour has been postponed.

The estate of the late 'Back to Black' singer - who passed away aged 27 in 2011 - teamed up with the BASE Hologram company to create a virtual likeness of the star to go on the road with a live band and backing singers to perform ''digitally remastered'' versions of her classic hits.

However, BASE has now issued a statement regarding the cancellation of the shows and admitted they ''encountered some unique challenges and sensitivities'' with regards to making the performance ''respectful'' towards Amy and her ''incredible'' legacy.

They tweeted: ''BASE Hologram is committed to remembering Amy Winehouse and her legacy in the most celebratory and respectful way possible.

''In developing the type of highly ambitious state of the art hologram/augmented reality theatrical event that would truly capture her genius and incredible artistic and social contributions, we have encountered some unique challenges and sensitivities, therefor we are putting the tour on hold until we determine the best path to a creatively spectacular production that would properly honour Amy's legacy at its highest-calibre.''

The company's chairman, Brian Becker, added to Billboard: ''Developing our productions is a cross between a Broadway show and a concert spectacle which requires creative engineering and that type of creativity does not necessarily follow a schedule. ''And that's what happened with Amy Winehouse, we promised to celebrate her life in the most respectful way possible ... and to ensure we keep that promise we are putting the tour on hold while we plot out a creatively spectacular production fitting of her remarkable career.''

Amy's father, Mitch Winehouse, announced the tour last October.

He said at the time: ''This is a dream for us. To see her perform again is something special that really can't be put into words.

''Our daughter's music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way.''

The run was expected to begin in autumn 2019, with money raised from ticket sales going towards the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

Hologram tours have become largely popular ever since a $400,000 digital replica of Tupac Shakur took to the stage at Coachella in 2012, while a hologram of the late Michael Jackson danced to 'Slave to the Rhythm' at the Billboard Music Awards in 2014.

BASE have also orchestrated two other major tours, one featuring Roy Orbison and the other Maria Callas.