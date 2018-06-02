Amy Seimetz will co-star with Jason Clarke in 'Pet Sematary'.

The 'Alien Covenant' actress is in talks to take on a leading role in the remake of the 1989 horror classic from Stephen King, Variety reports.

'Starry Eyes' filmmakers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer will direct the movie, which will also star 'The Crown's John Lithgow.

The original movie was based on King's famous novel, which tells the story of a family who moves into a new house next to a cemetery, whose buried creatures come back from the dead.

Jeff Buhler and David Kajganich wrote the script for the reboot, Alexandra Loewy is executive producing and Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian have signed on to produce.

Meanwhile, Jason recently said it was a ''bummer'' a sequel to 'Terminator Genisys' didn't get made.

The 48-year-old actor starred as John Connor in the 2015 movie by Alan Taylor, and although the movie - which was the fifth instalment in the 'Terminator' franchise - was panned by critics, Clarke revealed there was an idea for a sequel.

He said: ''They had an idea. What I remember was that the second one was going to be about John's journey after he was taken by Skynet... like going down to what he became; half-machine, half-man.

''That's where the second one was going to start, and that's about all I knew. It's such a bummer we didn't get to do that.''

The film follows soldier Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) in the war against Skynet who is sent from the year 2029 to 1984 by John Connor (Clarke) to protect Connor's mother Sarah (Emilia Clarke).

When he arrives in the past, he discovers that the timeline has been altered and Sarah has been raised by a reprogrammed Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger).

Now, a much-anticipated reboot is in the works and is being directed by Tim Miller, but for the first time since 1991's 'Terminator: Judgment Day', James Cameron is also involved with the film series.

Cameron was at the helm for the original 1984 movie and sequel 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day', but was not involved in 2003's 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines', 2009's 'Terminator Salvation' or 'Terminator Genisys'.