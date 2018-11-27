Comedian Amy Sedaris is set to voice a completely new character in Disney's live-action 'The Lion King' remake.
According to Variety, the 57-year-old American actress will play an elephant shrew, who is an original character that was not featured in the 1994 animated classic.
The African native mammal gets its name due to the fact it has a long nose that resembles an elephant's trunk.
Last week, Disney released the first trailer for its highly-anticipated 'Lion King' remake.
The teaser of the Jon Favreau-directed movie has been posted on Disney's official Twitter page and has already attracted more than 18 million views.
The visually spectacular trailer opens with a rising sun and follows various animals rushing across sun-scorched ground to greet lion cub Simba.
Sedaris and Favreau previously worked together on his 2014 film 'Chef' and she has experience of voice over work as she lent her dulcet tones to all five seasons of Netflix's 'BoJack Horseman'.
Sedaris joins an all-star cast that includes the likes of Donald Glover as a young Simba, Beyonce as Nala and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen cast as Timon and Pumbaa respectively. James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa from the original film.
As well as keeping Sir Elton John and Tim Rice's original songs in the upcoming film - which include 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight', 'Be Prepared' and 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King' - the remake will also feature some new music.
'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' went on to win the Best Original Song Oscar, whilst Hans Zimmer was selected to take home the Best Original Score Academy Award.
