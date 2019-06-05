Amy Schumer can't watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' since giving birth.

The 37-year-old comedian welcomed her first son Gene into the world a month ago with husband Chris Fischer, and she hinted that becoming a mum had put her off watching the dystopian drama about a group of women who are used solely for reproduction.

Sharing an adorable photo of her bundle of joy, Amy captioned the Instagram snap: ''Oh ok so I can't watch handmaids anymore. #filledwithregret (sic)''

Last month, Amy celebrated her new arrival and hailed women as ''warriors'' after experiencing childbirth.

She recently said: ''Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the s**t. Men are cool and whatever but women are f***ing warriors and capable of anything.

''I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth what do doulas do? I don't totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can(sic)''

And the 'Trainwreck' actress has also laughed off getting mom-shamed for going back to work two weeks after giving birth.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star didn't let the negative comments about her stand up comedy comeback get to her and instead posted a picture of herself breast pumping the next day whilst rubbing her tired eyes and jokingly sent her ''love'' to her critics.

She captioned the Instagram post: ''Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night! #tinystairs #schumerpumprules pic by @mofischhh (sic)''

The snap was taken by Amy's sister-in-law Molly Fischer - who was clearly on hand to help out with baby duties after the gig.

The actress' return to work followed a tough time for Amy as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum - severe nausea and vomiting - throughout her pregnancy.