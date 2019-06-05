New mum Amy Schumer said she can't watch dystopian drama 'The Handmaid's Tale' since giving birth to her son Gene last month.
Amy Schumer can't watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' since giving birth.
The 37-year-old comedian welcomed her first son Gene into the world a month ago with husband Chris Fischer, and she hinted that becoming a mum had put her off watching the dystopian drama about a group of women who are used solely for reproduction.
Sharing an adorable photo of her bundle of joy, Amy captioned the Instagram snap: ''Oh ok so I can't watch handmaids anymore. #filledwithregret (sic)''
Last month, Amy celebrated her new arrival and hailed women as ''warriors'' after experiencing childbirth.
She recently said: ''Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the s**t. Men are cool and whatever but women are f***ing warriors and capable of anything.
''I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth what do doulas do? I don't totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can(sic)''
And the 'Trainwreck' actress has also laughed off getting mom-shamed for going back to work two weeks after giving birth.
The 'I Feel Pretty' star didn't let the negative comments about her stand up comedy comeback get to her and instead posted a picture of herself breast pumping the next day whilst rubbing her tired eyes and jokingly sent her ''love'' to her critics.
She captioned the Instagram post: ''Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night! #tinystairs #schumerpumprules pic by @mofischhh (sic)''
The snap was taken by Amy's sister-in-law Molly Fischer - who was clearly on hand to help out with baby duties after the gig.
The actress' return to work followed a tough time for Amy as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum - severe nausea and vomiting - throughout her pregnancy.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Adam Schumann was part of one of the first Infantry Battalions to head into the...
It doesn't really matter that the script for this lively action-comedy is paper thin: teaming...
Emily is left completely broken-hearted when her musician boyfriend breaks up with her in favour...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World One night, Dodge and his wife...