Amy Schumer won't be pressured into breastfeeding.

The 'Trainwreck' star decided not to breastfeed her now seven-month-old son Gene Attell - who she has with her husband Chris Fischer - and has spoken out in support of other moms who might feel the same.

Speaking on the Informed Pregnancy and Parenting podcast, she said: ''I wanted him to get the colostrum. We had a lactation expert come over. He didn't latch and I just didn't feel that push to make that happen. Then I pumped for like the first month. Then I was like, 'Not for me.' This is not for me and I didn't want to do it. Some people just absolutely love it and I'm so happy for them, and it was just bumming me out. But then I was also kind of proud doing it and whatever and getting him the milk and stuff. Then once it occurred to me that I could stop. I was like, 'I'm going to stop' ... And then, every week what I did was just took away one session of the pumping.''

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old actress and comedian previously opened up about her difficult pregnancy, in which she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum - extreme morning sickness, but admitted it was all ''worth it''.

She explained: ''It's all terrifying. Giving birth is the most terrifying thing you'll ever do that's completely worth it. Having a c-section was ... my pregnancy was so hard, I was just very ready to meet my son.''

But when Amy found returning to work after maternity leave ''empowering''.

She shared: ''It's empowering. It's like you get a piece of yourself back, but it is hard. I'm just so fortunate, you know? 'Cause a lot of people have it a lot harder.''