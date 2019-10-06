Amy Schumer was ''afraid'' to go back to work after giving birth.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star welcomed son Gene Attell into the world five months ago with her husband Chris Fischer and admitted it was so tough heading back to work, even though it felt ''good to be back''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''5 months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts. Im feeling strong and good and like I'm still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I'm excited to reach. It's felt good to be back at work. I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old. A couple days I've cried from missing him. But it's mostly good to be back and the breaks energise me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more. I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience. what was your going back to work experience? (sic)''

To mark three months since Gene's arrival, Amy confessed being a parent is ''nuts'' but she would ''recommend'' it to anyone because it's such a joy.

She wrote on Instagram: ''3 months after a C playing doubles volleyball for 90 minutes! @ajcorectology thanks I feel so strong! I wanted to recommend a few things! The book #trickmirror by #jiatolentino I love it! I loved the new #tarantino movie #onceuponatimeinhollywood it's very fun! And I want to recommend being a parent if you can. It's nuts. (sic)''