Amy Schumer wants to hang out with Kim Kardashian West more.

The 'Trainwreck' star and the 36-year-old reality star both attended the Met Gala on Monday (01.05.17) and despite their paths not really crossing in the past, they quickly hit it off.

Speaking after the exclusive bash, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The highlight was going out there and feeling really strong and good about myself.

''And also I had the nicest conversation with Kim Kardashian.''

Though the 35-year-old comedienne didn't divulge about what they spoke about, she was blown away by how ''down to earth'' and ''insightful'' the brunette beauty - who has three-year-old daughter North and seven-month-old son Saint with her 'Famous' rapper husband Kanye West - was.

She added: ''We talked about everything.

''We had never really gotten to talk before. She was so amazing and down to earth and insightful and I really enjoyed my time with her. I would totally hang with her.''

Amy recently shared a video of her beloved father meeting his idol, her 'Snatched' co-star Goldie Hawn, and she admits the introduction left everyone emotional.

Recalling the meeting, she said: ''Oh my gosh, my dad, I'll start crying if I really ... he has just loved her forever and, you know, he's not doing great and [he lives] in an assisted living place where he has a picture of her over his bed.

''Like, our whole family loves Goldie, but he's just been looking forward to meeting her for so long, and it was really beautiful to get to see them meet.''