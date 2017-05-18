Amy Schumer is looking for ''a nice guy''.

The 35-year-old actress ended her 18-month romance with furniture designer Ben Hanisch earlier this week and has revealed what she is looking for in her next beau.

Appearing on ITV's Loose Women on Thursday afternoon, panellist Linda Robson quizzed Amy and her 'Snatched' co-star Goldie Hawn about if they'd like a good or bad guy during a game of 'What You Prefer'.

Amy said: ''I'll go for nice guy.''

And Goldie - who has been in a relationship with actor Kurt Russell for 34 years - replied: ''I like a bad guy, I have to say. I've got in a lot of trouble with bad guys, but, uhm, Kurt's gotten to be a much better guy. That's for sure.''

And when asked whether they prefer to sleep with a man on the first date or wait, Amy said: ''First date! Wait for what?''

And Goldie also admitted she and Kurt consummated their relationship on the first night, adding: ''I was loose. I really was. But by the way he was loose too! It takes two to be loose. But I knew him, we flirted and stuff, it was consummated on one night. It was all consuming, it's been that way for 34 years.''

Meanwhile, Amy previously admitted Ben - who she met on a dating app - was the perfect man for her and wasn't phased by her celebrity status.

She said: ''He's very protective of me. Like, not overprotective, but if someone's taking pictures of me or filming in a restaurant, he'll start taking pictures of them.

''He's really cool; it's not a problem to be around any of the sorts of people who are at these events. He takes it all in his stride. But when I say, 'Shall we get out of here?,' he's like, 'Yes!' ... I'm so lucky that I met him. And he hadn't seen any of my work before we met.''