Amy Schumer is undergoing IVF treatment.

The 38-year-old comedian and actress already has eight-month-old son Gene with her husband Chris Fischer, but has announced she's currently trying several methods to give her tot a sibling, including freezing her eggs and undergoing in vitro fertilisation, in which the egg and the sperm are combined outside of the womb.

Alongside a picture of her stomach - which is heavily bruised - Amy wrote on Instagram: ''I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. (sic)''

Several of the 'Trainwreck' star's pals have already taken to the comments to send their love to the beauty.

Selena Gomez wrote: ''I'm praying for you and chris. I'm sorry! (sic)''

Whilst Tess Holliday added: ''I appreciate you as a mother, a woman, a public figure, your vulnerability is so powerful (sic)''

Amy struggled with her first pregnancy, as she battled Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG) - severe nausea that results in weight loss and dehydration - throughout the process, and opted to undergo a Cesarean section to deliver her tot.

However, because Amy also suffers from endometriosis - in which tissue from the uterus grows outside of it - the process of delivering Gene went on for an excruciating three hours.

The 'I Feel Pretty' actress said: ''Even through the birthing centre has an operating room and doctors at the ready ... my instincts were just like, no. I want to go back to Manhattan. I was throwing up through the whole first hour of my C-section. It's supposed to take about an hour and a half or something but mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis.''