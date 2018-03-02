Amy Schumer jokingly Jennifer Lawrence she was going to ''die alone'' after she split from Darren Aronofsky.

The 27-year-old actress was left devastated at the end of last year when she and the film producer - who she dated for two years - decided to go their separate ways, but she has admitted she was able to crack a smile after her friend Amy sent her a bouquet of flowers and a hand-written comical note.

Speaking on Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' on Thursday (01.03.18), Lawrence said: ''When Darren and I first broke up, I told her, and I was really sad. The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, 'What is this?' I bring the bouquet in and there was a note that said, 'I'm so sorry to hear that you're going to die alone. Love, Amy.' ''

And, although they're still not together, Jennifer has admitted she still ''loves'' the director ''very much.''

She said previously: ''I mean, if we count everything, like two years. I had been saying two years for so long and he was like, 'It's been like, six months!' I think two years. I mean, I was in love with him for like, two years ... I still love him very much.''

Jennifer fell for Darren - who is 22 years older than her - the moment she locked eyes on him.

She explained: ''He flew in, pitched me [on 'Mother!'], left.

''The whole thing was probably an hour and a half, and then I was like, 'He's hot.' ''

However, Darren - who was previously engaged to Rachel Weisz - played ''hard to get'' for months.

She added: ''I remember I was holding my dog and I shut the door and when the door shut I went, 'Pippy that's called sexual tension.'

''He played hard to get for like nine months, maybe longer, which just killed me.''