Amy Schumer is set to make her Broadway debut in 'Meteor Shower'.

The 36-year-old actress took to Twitter on Monday (07.08.17) to announce her involvement in the upcoming play written by Steve Martin, which will also star Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Benanti andAlan Tudyk.

The 'Trainwreck' star wrote: ''.@stevemartintogo wrote a hilarious play @MeteorShowerBwy & I get to do it w/ @KeeganMKey @LauraBenanti @AlanTudyk http://www.meteoronbroadway.com/ (sic)''

And the 71-year-old writer said he ''couldn't be happier'' with the casting announcement.

Quoting Amy's tweet, Steve wrote: ''I am more thrilled than thrilled about this announcement. Thank you, Amy, Keegan-Michael, Laura, and Alan. An impeccable cast.''

'Meteor Shower' follows the tale of two couples who get together for dinner, but find themselves in ''a marital free-fall'' as meteors tear through the sky.

A description of the play on its website reads: ''It's a hot night in Ojai, California, and Corky (Amy Schumer) and her husband Norm (Alan Tudyk) are having another couple over for dinner. But Laura (Laura Benanti) and Gerald (Keegan-Michael Key) aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky.''

For Amy, the casting announcement comes after she dropped out of starring in the live-action 'Barbie' movie earlier this year due to ''scheduling conflicts''.

She said at the time: ''Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.''

The 'Inside Amy Schumer' star can be seen in 'Meteor Shower' at New York City's Booth Theatre from November 29, where it will run for 12 weeks.