Amy Schumer thought fame would bring her ''some other level of joy''.

The 'Trainwreck' star felt that being successful would make her happy but she believes the only thing that will make her that happy now is having a baby.

She said: ''Young me thought this [fame] would bring some other level of joy. I think I will experience that with a baby. But other than that, it doesn't exist.''

And the 37-year-old actress and comedienne - who is expecting a baby with her husband Chris Fischer - thinks there is a power to be had when a woman doesn't ''give a f**k'' about what people think of her.

She added to the New York Times newspaper: ''Being cool is powerful in this industry, but there's nothing more powerful than not giving a f**k.''

Amy previously confessed she thinks being a woman ''sucks''.

She said: ''Being a woman sucks. It's very difficult ... We're sexualised all the time, even when it seems crazy. I feel really bad for these girls who are so hot because guys can't handle it. You can't have a conversation, everything skews sexual and you're gonna be treated differently.''

The 'I Feel Pretty' star went on to state women are left in ''constant fear of violence'' because of the staggering sexual assault figures, and says men ''don't really understand'' what women have to go through on a daily basis.

She added: ''1 in 6 women reports being sexually assaulted, but really it's 1 in 3 women. So we're not even like, is this gonna happen? We're like, when? Like if I'm in New York and I take the subway - women, we run home at night. We're afraid. We put the key between our two fingers, like we're gonna be able to do something with that. We live in constant fear of violence. Just the feeling that we have all day, walking past a guy sitting alone on a bench. We just brace ourselves. And I think that's something men don't really understand.''