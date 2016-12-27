Comedienne Amy Schumer is planning a New Year's Eve surprise for fans after teasing she'll be joined by "special guests" at her performance on Saturday (31Dec16).
The Trainwreck star will be taking to the stage at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans, Louisiana, and fans who have tickets for the gig will be in for a treat.
"New Year's Eve I'm performing in New Orleans (my fav city) with a bunch of SURPRISE GUESTS at the #mahaliajacksontheater #amyschumerandfriends come through!," she captioned a shot on Instagram of her posing in a sexy policewoman outfit surrounded by dogs.
Amy was originally slated to perform at the city's Smoothie King Center, but the venue was changed to the Mahalia Jackson Theater earlier this month (Dec16).
