Amy Schumer has sympathised with Meghan Markle ahead of her wedding day.

The former 'Suits' actress is just days away from marrying British royal Prince Harry on Saturday (19.05.18), and whilst the world watches in excitement, fellow actress Amy can't help but feel sorry for the star, who she believes will be tasked with meeting ''foreign dignitaries'', which might dampen her special day.

Speaking during an interview with Australian radio show 'Fitzy and Wippa', Amy, 36, said: ''This poor girl. Your wedding, everyone says it's your day. It's your day. She's like, no it's not. She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries she's never met before, there's so much pressure ... can you imagine having a worse wedding?''

And the 'I Feel Pretty' star - who recently tied the knot herself with chef Chris Fischer - thinks the wedding will ''suck'' for the brunette beauty, also 36, because of the event's high profile.

She added: ''That would suck. Her girls from high school aren't going to be there. It's like a parade, it's like Westminster Dog Show.''

Amy's criticism of the big day comes after the former 'Suits' actress insisted she is still ''looking forward'' to her big day, despite the news that her father Thomas Markle won't be attending the wedding as he is currently on the mend following heart surgery.

Meghan said in a statement: ''Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.''

Thomas recently revealed he is feeling ''OK'' after heart surgery - in which he had to have stents implanted in his blood vessels - but says he will take ''a long time to heal''.

He said: ''I'm OK. It will take a long time to heal. Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited.''