Comedy Central's stand up star recorded a special last November (16) at Denver’s Bellco Theatre, and it has now been revealed it will launch globally on the subscription channel on 7 March (17).

"Very happy to be a part of the Netflix family for this special,” Amy shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, before joking, “Maybe now they will look at my Stranger Things audition tape to play the demogorgon for Season 2."

The Inside Amy Schumer star is the latest high-profile stand-up comedian to make the move to Netflix. Last year, the streaming giant paid $40 million (£33 million) for two new specials from Chris Rock, before then signing up Dave Chappelle for three. Chappelle also got his break through Comedy Central with his hit sketch series Chappelle's Show.

Amy's previous stand-up special, Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo, which was directed by fellow comic Chris Rock, aired on HBO in 2015. But Netflix are delighted to have landed the much lauded comedienne, who counts Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Hudson among her celebrity pals, on their roster.

"As a comedian, actress, writer, director, producer and best-selling author, Amy Schumer is a boundless threat and a one-of-a-kind talent. We couldn’t be more excited that she’s making Netflix her home for her next stand-up comedy special,” Netflix's eexcutive Ted Sarandos said.

But the move isn't all bad news for Comedy Central, the bawdy comedienne with return to the channel sometime in 2017 for a fifth season of Inside Amy Schumer.