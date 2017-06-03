Amy Schumer brings ''real'' to Goldie Hawn's life.

The 'Snatched' star developed such a close bond with her 'Snatched' co-star, she claims she is now ''winning'' over the veteran actress' daughter Kate Hudson and believes she stops her friend from having everything too ''perfect''.

She said: ''I'm pretty confident I'm winning in the daughter stakes. Kate is too pretty, too perfect - Goldie needs some real in her life.

''Everything is too perfect, Kurt (Russell, her partner) is too perfect, her beautiful sons are too perfect, her grandkids... she needs a disappointment, a troubled daughter to balance it all out.

''I'm edging Kate out and I think I'm winning.''

Amy was overjoyed to persuade Goldie out of retirement for the movie because she has always been a fan of the 71-year-old star.

She said: ''I love her. I have loved her forever. I love her more than a person could love someone without being sexual with them. And that's not out of the question. Things are about to get very weird...

''She's the greatest movie star of all time. I've seen her moves a hundred times. She's not an icon to me, she is the icon.''

And the 'Trainwreck' actress was pleased the 'Housesitter' star treated her as an ''equal'' on their movie.

She added to heat magazine: ''To be in a room with her and have her listen to my ideas, and be so receptive and really give me this voice and freedom to collaborate with her, because Goldie Hawn doesn't have to listen to me. But she did, she made me feel like an equal. That was really, really nice.''