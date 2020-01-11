Amy Schumer is ''staying positive'' through her IVF struggles.

The 'Trainwreck' singer revealed she was undergoing IVF with her husband Chris Fischer recently and has now given fans an update on her progress.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''Thank you ladies and a few gentleman. We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully. I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade. Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other. Your stories helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. I'm really hoping this works and staying positive. Much much love! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Amy previously revealed she is undergoing IVF treatment.

The 38-year-old comedian and actress said: ''I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. (sic)''

Amy struggled with her first pregnancy, as she battled Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG) - severe nausea that results in weight loss and dehydration - throughout the process, and opted to undergo a Cesarean section to deliver her tot.

However, because Amy also suffers from endometriosis - in which tissue from the uterus grows outside of it - the process of delivering Gene went on for an excruciating three hours.

The 'I Feel Pretty' actress said: ''Even through the birthing centre has an operating room and doctors at the ready ... my instincts were just like, no. I want to go back to Manhattan. I was throwing up through the whole first hour of my C-section. It's supposed to take about an hour and a half or something but mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis.''