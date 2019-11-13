Amy Schumer is ''shocked'' by how much she loves her son.

The 'Trainwreck' star and husband Chris Fischer welcomed baby Gene into the world six months ago and she feels ''so lucky'' to be a parent.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Oh god, it's the best. I'm so lucky...

''I didn't know I could love someone that much no offense to my husband.

''But yeah, I think were both shocked by the level of love that's possible.''

Amy admitted becoming a parent has changed her ''in a million ways'', not least because it's given her a newfound appreciation for her own mother.

She laughed: ''I'm just nicer to my mom [now].''

The 'I Feel Pretty' star recently admitted she thought being back at work would help her be a ''better mom'', even though it wasn't easy to be away from her son.

The 38-year-old star previously wrote on Instagram: ''5 months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts. Im feeling strong and good and like I'm still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I'm excited to reach. It's felt good to be back at work. I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old.

''A couple days I've cried from missing him. But it's mostly good to be back and the breaks energise me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more. I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience. what was your going back to work experience? (sic)''

Amy had a difficult pregnancy and suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum - extreme morning sickness - but admitted it was all ''worth it'' in the end.

She said: ''It's all terrifying. Giving birth is the most terrifying thing you'll ever do that's completely worth it.

''Having a c-section was ... my pregnancy was so hard, I was just very ready to meet my son.''