Amy Schumer has posted a sweet new photo of her son Gene.

The 'Trainwreck' star shared a snap of her baby son - who she shares with her husband Chris Fischer - to her Instagram account, where she also urged people to donate to Immigrant Families Together, which helps and supports immigrant families who have been torn apart.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Here is our son Gene. He likes looking around and laughing at his toy the black and white butterfly. Always down for a nap and a good cry if the poops are on the reg he wanted me to tell you guys he wants you to volunteer or donate here @immfamtogether (sic)''

Following the baby's arrival last month, Amy thanked her doula - which is a non-medical companion who supports a birthing woman by providing continuous care before, during, or after childbirth - and her doctors for helping her through the arrival of her son Gene.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: ''Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the s**t. Men are cool and whatever but women are f***ing warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth what do doulas do? I don't totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can ... Doctor Brill and all the nurses and pediatricians at Lenox Hill and all the other hospitals i spent time in this year, thank you for everything. I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks.

''I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it's awful. But f**k, what they say is true. The second you give birth it's gone. @hgmoms has the best research I found on the condition The only thing that helped me with my nausea was products from @thelordjones (sic)''