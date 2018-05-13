Amy Schumer jokes her husband's proposal was ''worthless''.

The 36-year-old actress married chef Chris Fischer earlier this year, and whilst she's over the moon to be a newlywed, she can't help but laugh at how basic the romantic moment in which Chris proposed to her was.

She said: ''The way that my now husband proposed was so worthless. It was such a dumb proposal. It was the morning, I was still asleep. He threw the box at me and said, 'I got you this.'''

Despite finding it funny now, at the time the 'I Feel Pretty' star commended Chris for his ''realistic proposal'', as she isn't a fan of the overly dramatic ones seen in movies and TV shows.

She added: ''It's always a guy getting down on one knee and the girl is always shocked, you know? She's always like, 'Ahhhh! I didn't even know you liked me!' Really, you're gonna spend your life with this dude and you didn't even know he liked you?''

The 'Trainwreck' actress also joked about her comedy career, suggesting it is over now that she's married as many of her jokes involved one night stands.

Speaking during her opening monologue as she hosted 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend (12.05.18), she said: ''Some people are like, 'What are you gonna talk about now in your stand-up? All you talked about was getting railed.' But it's true. I'm a little sad I'm never gonna get a 'you up?' text again. It's not like they were rolling in, but it was nice to know someone was thinking about me.''

Amy's comments come after she previously revealed she didn't think about settling down before she met Chris, but is now ''done'' with struggling to find the right partner.

She said: ''I just knew i didn't want to settle. I'll be fine on my own. Maybe I'll fall in love a couple more times but I don't need that partner. And then I met the person I wanted to partner up with. I didn't know right away. I knew him for seven months before it became romantic, but once I knew, I knew quick. I was like 'Oh, I'm done. I can't believe I messed with those other suckers.'''