Amy Schumer asked fans to send photos of their pets and children to cheer her up as she's finding pregnancy ''tough''.
Amy Schumer is finding pregnancy ''tough''.
The 37-year-old star is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer but has been struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, more commonly known as extreme morning sickness, and appealed for her fans to send her cute pictures to brighten up her day.
She shared a photo of her dog on Instagram and wrote: ''The last few days have been tough. I'm grateful as hell and know it's temporary but tough just the same.
''Please if you don't mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer.
''My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too.(sic)''
The 'I Feel Pretty' actress - who was hospitalised earlier this month - warned fans earlier this week she may have to cancel some stand-up comedy gigs because of her health.
She shared a graphic video of herself being sick in a cup and wrote on Instagram: ''I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But i will make up these dates and we will have a great time. (sic)
''I'm so proud of my stand up right now and can't wait to share it. Thanks to the amazing crowd tonight for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage.''
Amy also revealed she's making a documentary about her pregnancy, which will lay bare just how difficult the last few months have been for her.
She continued: ''Shots by @marcusrussellprice we are shooting a doc of me these past few months leading up to a special Im filming and you will see that I'm strugglin right now. But I'm so grateful and excited to be a mom. (sic)''
