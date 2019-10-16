Amy Schumer found returning to work after maternity leave ''empowering''.

The 38-year-old comedian feels like she has got a ''piece of [herself]'' back and though it was ''hard'' to leave five-month-old Gene - who she has with husband Chris Fischer - she knows she is luckier than some other new parents.

She told People magazine: ''It's empowering. It's like you get a piece of yourself back, but it is hard.

''I'm just so fortunate, you know? 'Cause a lot of people have it a lot harder.''

The 'Trainwreck' star had a difficult pregnancy and suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum - extreme morning sickness - but admitted it was all ''worth it''.

She said: ''It's all terrifying. Giving birth is the most terrifying thing you'll ever do that's completely worth it.

''Having a c-section was ... my pregnancy was so hard, I was just very ready to meet my son.''

Amy was even able to bring Gene to work with her when she recorded the new series of her 'Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith' podcast.

She said: ''It was fun. He was around for a lot of the podcasts, so I hear him in the back cooing.''

The 'I Feel Pretty' star recently admitted she thought being back at work would help her be a ''better mom'', even though it wasn't easy to be away from her son.

She wrote on Instagram: ''5 months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts. Im feeling strong and good and like I'm still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I'm excited to reach. It's felt good to be back at work. I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old.

''A couple days I've cried from missing him. But it's mostly good to be back and the breaks energise me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more. I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience. what was your going back to work experience? (sic)''