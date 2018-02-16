Amy Schumer only tried on her wedding dress four days before her ceremony.

The 36-year-old actress wore a ''re-embroidered lace and tulle A-line gown with ballet bodice'' from designer Monique Lhuillier for the surprise wedding to chef Chris Fischer earlier this week and it was the first dress she tried on.

Her stylist Leesa Evans told PEOPLE: ''It was kind of an amazing and effortless experience. 'Text me when you wake up, Chris and I want to get married.' And then I called her when I woke up and she was like, 'Let's try on dresses today.' It was literally that of spur of the moment.''

Amy wanted a relaxed vibe for her Malibu, California wedding and opted for a dress she could wear with flats.

Leesa added: ''It felt effortless and comfortable and that's really what she wanted. She wanted it to be easy, she wanted to feel like herself and she wanted to have a great time and a great experience while wearing it. She wore flats, she didn't need to wear a bunch of undergarments and it was just so easy and it felt right. So we both kind of looked at each other and giggled and said, 'Well, let's just go with it. Why try any more?' and that's what we did.''

Amy also kept her accessories simple, choosing only to wear her wedding ring.

Leesa added: ''Amy has traditionally never loved wearing jewelry and the ring that Chris gave her is really the first piece of jewelry she will have worn for years and years. And so it was so sweet that the first piece of jewelry she's worn in so long is so special and beautiful.''