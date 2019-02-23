Amy Schumer is suffering from ''complications from hyperemesis'' during the third trimester of her pregnancy.
The 37-year-old actress and comedian has been forced to cancel the remainder of her comedy tour after struggling with the condition - which is characterised as a severe form of morning sickness - during the final months of her pregnancy.
Amy - who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer - wrote on Instagram: ''Due to complications from hyperemesis I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks. I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour. Refunds are available at point of purchase.''
The 'Trainwreck' star went on to assure her fans that both she and her impending arrival are ''healthy'', but she couldn't risk flying and performing on stage when she needs to put the wellbeing of herself and her tot first.
She continued: ''The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time i ride in a car even for 5 minutes. I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it's sucks. I wanted to push through and do my shows. Because I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby. I know you guys get it and people are like. B***ch are you ok? Take it easy but it's still embarrassing to have to cancel. (sic)''
Amy revealed her pregnancy in an unconventional way back in October, when she had her friend Jessica Yellin list the words ''I'm pregnant - Amy Schumer'' on a list of her candidate recommendations for voters in the US midterm elections.
