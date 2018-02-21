Amy Schumer's husband isn't bothered by her celebrity status and life in the spotlight, as he's ''totally not into the celebrity world''.
The 38-year-old star tied the knot with chef Chris Fischer in Malibu last week in what was described as a ''sudden'' but ''beautiful'' wedding, and sources have now said Chris isn't phased by his wife's life in the spotlight, as he's ''totally not into the celebrity world''.
A source told People magazine: ''He's totally not into the celebrity world and she likes how off the grid he is. He's a really genuine guy who's very close to his family.''
The 'Trainwreck' star and Chris, 38, said their vows in front of 80 guests at a surprise outdoor ceremony in Malibu on February 13, just three months after the pair were first photographed together.
And Amy's close pal Jennifer Lawrence admitted the ceremony was a sudden decision, but notes the ''beautiful'' nuptials still left her ''sobbing''.
She said: ''It was beautiful. It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole - his vows were stunning. It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn't be happier for them.''
Alongside Lawrence, guests at the wedding included Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Bridget Everett, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chelsea Handler and Jerry Seinfeld.
Before marrying Chris, Amy had been in a relationship with furniture designer Ben Hanisch for 18 months until last May, and previously praised him for being ''protective'', a quality she no doubt hopes Chris will have too.
Speaking about her former partner, she said previously: ''He's very protective of me. Like, not overprotective, but if someone's taking pictures of me or filming in a restaurant, he'll start taking pictures of them. He's really cool; it's not a problem to be around any of the sorts of people who are at these events. He takes it all in his stride. But when I say, 'Shall we get out of here?,' he's like, 'Yes!' ... I'm so lucky that I met him. And he hadn't seen any of my work before we met.''
