Amy Schumer's position on parenting ''changes'' with her mood.

The 35-year-old actress - who has been in a relationship with Ben Hanisch for a year and a half - doesn't have any children yet, and has said her opinion on starting a family regularly changes as she feels there's ''so many options'' to choose from.

Speaking about the prospect of staring her own brood, the 'Snatched' star said: ''Like, 'Yeah that sounds good.' It changes for me sometimes. I'm like, 'That would be amazing and I definitely want that' and then other times, I'm like, 'I don't know' and then there are so many options - there's adoption, there's your own. I don't know.''

And the blonde beauty says people often get ''mad'' at her when they realise she doesn't already have children.

She added to E! News: ''People really get mad if you don't have a baby. I think people are like 'So you don't have a baby yet?' Some people, you know.''

The news comes after Amy recently said that whilst her ''uterus remains empty'' for the time being, she wouldn't mind having a baby in the future.

She said: ''I've worked very hard to not be a mum. But I'm 35, I'm sick of thinking of myself, you know? It's just like 'Enough Amy, who cares?' But I have such an admiration for mothers.''

When asked if she would like to be a mother, she said: ''Yeah, yeah.''

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty recently admitted she doesn't miss being single, although she does enjoy having ''a lot of alone time''.

Asked if she misses being single, she said: ''Not ever. Except I need a lot of alone time. Right now I'm getting my period, and I just don't like him, you know? My PMS is no joke ...

''And it's directed only towards him, but instead of being in denial about that, we try to work with it. Tonight's vibe is, 'I don't want you to even look at me or talk to me,' and he will put on his headphones, do work on his computer, and I'm just in the room. He's understanding. He's too good about it. It actually annoys me.''