Amy Schumer's baby boy is ''totally digging'' food.

The 'Trainwreck' star has just started her six-month-old son Gene, whom she has with her husband Chris Fischer, on solids and is really enjoying watching him try different flavours and textures throughout the day.

Speaking to E! News, she said: ''Six months in... The hype is real. Believe the hype... I'm so lucky. He's not totally digging them [the solid food]. But, yeah. We did a little sweet potato today. [He] likes the apple sauce. That's kinda it.''

The 38-year-old actress recently said she couldn't believe the amount of love she feels for her little one and now has a lot more respect for her own mother.

She said: ''I didn't know I could love someone that much no offence to my husband. But yeah, I think were both shocked by the level of love that's possible.''

The 'I Feel Pretty' star recently admitted she thought being back at work would help her be a ''better mom'' - even though it wasn't easy to be away from her son.

She wrote on Instagram: ''5 months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts. Im feeling strong and good and like I'm still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I'm excited to reach. It's felt good to be back at work. I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old.

''A couple days I've cried from missing him. But it's mostly good to be back and the breaks energise me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more. I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience. what was your going back to work experience? (sic)''