Amy Schumer's performance in 'I Feel Pretty' was inspired by Beyonce.

The 36-year-old actress plays an insecure woman who suffers a fall and suddenly starts believing she's the most beautiful person in the world in the movie, and she's revealed that the 'Drunk In Love' hitmaker helped her to get into character.

Speaking about the challenge of playing two roles in one, Amy explained: ''I just try to get myself in the right mental state and then just live it out.

''So I listened to a lot of Beyonce for one, then a lot of Nick Drake for the other.

''I'd just think about the moments in my life where I felt the most insecure or a comment somebody said when I was a kid that just took me down. But on the other end of that spectrum, just Beyonce.''

The new comedy movie stars model Emily Ratajkowski and Michelle Williams, who plays a cosmetics company boss with a comically high-pitched voice.

And Amy has admitted to being shocked by Michelle's performance in the movie.

She told WTOP: ''She really surprised us.

''You think of a dramatic actress, incredible. Then the first time I met her, I went into her trailer just to say hi and talk about the voice a little bit.

''She did it for me kind of like, 'What do you think?' and I'm crying laughing. She was so funny. You really can't judge an Oscar nominee by their ... I don't know where I'm going with this.''