Amy Schumer returned to the stage in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday after her hospitalisation for hyperemesis gravidarum, also known as extreme morning sickness, over the weekend.
Amy Schumer has returned to the stage after her hospitalisation.
The 'Trainwreck' star received medical treatment over the weekend after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, also known as extreme morning sickness, but she returned to her tour in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Thanks for bringing me back to life Newark (something no one else has ever said) (sic)''
Amy - who is expecting her first child - was forced to cancel her show in Texas because of the sickness and posted her apologies on Instagram but reassured her fans that she's being well taken care of and her baby is doing ''fine''.
She wrote: ''Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I'm fine. Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls**t! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I'll be out there as soon as I'm better. (sic)''
Amy admitted during a comedy gig earlier this month that she's found pregnancy tough.
She shared: ''I don't like it. I've had a really tough pregnancy so far.''
And the 37-year-old comic joked her situation was made worse by the fact the Duchess of Sussex - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry - is making pregnancy look so glamorous and easy.
She quipped: ''You know who it's not fun to be pregnant at the same time as? Meghan Markle! She's walking around in heels and cradling her baby that's not even there, and I'm barely wearing underwear.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Adam Schumann was part of one of the first Infantry Battalions to head into the...
It doesn't really matter that the script for this lively action-comedy is paper thin: teaming...
Emily is left completely broken-hearted when her musician boyfriend breaks up with her in favour...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World One night, Dodge and his wife...