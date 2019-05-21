Amy Schumer has returned to stand up comedy two weeks after giving birth.

The first time mum welcomed son Gene Attell Fischer into the world on May 5 with husband Chris Fischer, and just this week she was back on stage at New York City's Comedy Cellar for a performance.

The 37-year-old star simply wrote on Instagram: ''I'm back!''

Her comeback follows a tough time for Amy as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum - severe nausea and vomiting - throughout her pregnancy.

In November Amy, 37, had to postpone shows in Texas, while in February the 'Trainwreck' actress made the decision to cancel the rest of her tour due to ''complications''.

She explained at the time: ''The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting.

''I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for five minutes... I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby.''

Earlier this month, Amy celebrated her new arrival and she has hailed women as ''warriors'' after experiencing childbirth.

She recently said: ''Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the s**t. Men are cool and whatever but women are f***ing warriors and capable of anything.

''I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth what do doulas do? I don't totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can. (sic)''