Amy Schumer is set to return to the stage as her pregnancy sickness is ''a little better''.

The Hollywood star has been struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is more commonly known as extreme morning sickness, throughout her pregnancy and was forced to cancel a number of her stand-up shows in the US and Canada as a result, but she has now reschedule the dates in Toronto on January 31, Philadelphia on February 1 and Baltimore, February 2nd.

Amy - who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer - tweeted on Wednesday (16.01.19): ''I'm feeling a little better and wanted to make up these dates that aren't too far from home. Can't wait to see you guys! Shows coming up in Toronto 1/31, Philly 2/1, Baltimore 2/2. Get your tickets now! (sic)''

In November, Amy confessed she was finding her pregnancy to be ''tough''.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star appealed for her fans to send her cute pictures to brighten up her day.

Amy shared a photo of her dog on Instagram and wrote: ''The last few days have been tough. I'm grateful as hell and know it's temporary but tough just the same.

''Please if you don't mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer.

''My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too. (sic)''

The 37-year-old comedienne also revealed she's been making a documentary about her pregnancy.

She continued: ''Shots by @marcusrussellprice we are shooting a doc of me these past few months leading up to a special Im filming and you will see that I'm strugglin right now. But I'm so grateful and excited to be a mom. (sic)''

Meanwhile, she recently joked being pregnant is causing her to miss weed.

Appearing on 'The Today Show', Amy quipped: ''I was thinking about how I miss weed.''