Amy Schumer thinks she will have children with her husband Chris Fischer.

The 36-year-old actress married the chef in a surprise ceremony on February 13, three days after they got engaged, and has said that whilst she never considered having children, she now thinks a brood could well be on the horizon for the newly wed couple.

Amy made the comments as she was speaking to Ellen Degeneres on Wednesday's (18.04.18) episode of her talk show, as she jokingly referenced a time when she dressed up as a baby on the show as the reason for her change of heart.

She said: ''Here's the thing, I have never wanted kids. And then I saw myself as a baby on your show and I thought, 'Who am I to deprive the world of such a beautiful baby?' Yeah, so I think we're gonna do it. Just use my genetics.''

The 'I Feel Pretty' star and Chris got engaged on the same day as Ellen's star-studded 60th birthday party, and revealed she was telling ''everybody'' at the bash about the exciting news.

She said: ''Celebrities are supposed to be quiet when they're getting married. We got engaged that morning, so we were going around [the party] and going, 'We're getting married!' We were going around and we were getting advice from everybody ... [I told] everybody who would listen. The waiters, the valet.''

Amy is full of love for her new husband, as she says she ''knew'' right away that she was ''done'' with dating when she met the chef.

She gushed: ''I'm so married! We've known each other about a year, we'd already been living together for like five months. And we knew. I was like, 'I'm done.' I locked it down.''

It comes after the 'Trainwreck' star admitted recently that she didn't feel ready to settle down before meeting her spouse.

She said: ''I just knew i didn't want to settle. I'll be fine on my own. Maybe I'll fall in love a couple more times but I don't need that partner. And then I met the person I wanted to partner up with. I didn't know right away. I knew him for seven months before it became romantic, but once I knew, I knew quick. I was like 'Oh, I'm done. I can't believe I messed with those other suckers.'''