Amy Schumer has heaped praise on the ''good, kind'' Kardashian family.

The 38-year-old actress took to social media after Sunday night's (15.12.19) season finale of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' as she revealed the girls have ''always been very kind'' to her, and able to laugh at themselves.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight. I have made a million jokes over the years.

''But I love that family. They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are.

''They are such great sports and have always been very kind to me and my family and are the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves. Especially @kimkardashian... that's how I really feel.''

Back in 2015, comedienne Amy pretended to trip and fall in front of Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband Kanye West as their arrived on the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala at the Lincoln Centre in New York City.

Amy's comments come after Kourtney opened up as the final episode of the series aired, and admitted she didn't want to film the show anymore.

She explained: ''I have three kids that are my priority more than the show ... Why do I have to say it 25 times? I'm not going to change my mind. What I'm saying is I'm getting to the point where I'm not happy.

''Everyone has their breaking point ... Life is short. It's not all about filming this show ... It's not okay that I feel like I'm at my breaking point. I need a break and I don't want to film anymore.''

Just liked week, scenes aired showing Kim threatening to fire her sibling for avoiding opening up about certain aspects of her personal life and being ''so secretive''.

She ranted: ''Kourtney spends a lot of time off camera. She won't talk about her relationship, but you'll see paparazzi photos of her and her guy that I can't say his name on the show because Kourtney doesn't want to.

''I'll see things or read about it online and wonder like, did this really happen? Is she talking to this person?

''And realise that it's true, but she's so secretive with us that she won't even tell us.''