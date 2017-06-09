Amy Schumer poked fun at her split from Ben Hanisch at a comedy show on Thursday (08.06.17).

The 'Snatched' star's relationship with the furniture designer ended last month and despite her heartbreak, the 36-year-old comic couldn't resist joking that her attempts to ''rush the intimacy'' had caused problems in their union.

Speaking at the Hilarity for Charity Variety Show in New York City, she said:

''I went through a break-up about a month ago. We were a year-and-a-half, you know, it's not that bad.

''We went out with a couple who had been together a long time, we were trying to rush the intimacy.

''Like I was trying to impress the girl and I was like 'Well he woke me up this morning with a fart!' And he just slowly turned to me and he goes are 'We doing this?'

''And I was like 'No, no, no, no, we're not opening fire. Don't tell me any of the disgusting s**t I've done.''

Amy also poked fun at her current single status.

She quipped: ''I'm dating this new dude. He's awesome, he's like Stephen Hawking, sexually.''

Following her split from Ben, the 'Trainwreck' actress admitted she is on the lookout for a ''nice guy''.

Asked if she prefers a bad or nice guy, she said: ''I'll go for nice guy.''

Amy previously admitted Ben - who she met on a dating app - was the perfect man for her and wasn't phased by her celebrity status.

She said: ''He's very protective of me. Like, not overprotective, but if someone's taking pictures of me or filming in a restaurant, he'll start taking pictures of them.

''He's really cool; it's not a problem to be around any of the sorts of people who are at these events. He takes it all in his stride. But when I say, 'Shall we get out of here?,' he's like, 'Yes!' ... I'm so lucky that I met him. And he hadn't seen any of my work before we met.''